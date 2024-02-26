LTD's new carry-on rules target safety hazards on buses

Lane Transit District will soon block passengers from bringing oversized or unsanitary items onto buses.

Starting March 1, any carry-on luggage must be able to fit on a passenger's lap, and without leaking. Additionally, shopping carts can't be larger than 18 inches wide or 30 inches tall, and wagons will be banned completely.

These updated policies come as LTD officials say they've noticed an uptick in oversized cargo, including large garbage bags and trash cans.

"LTD's hearing from other passengers," said spokesperson Pat Walsh. "We're also hearing from our bus operators that they're concerned that so many of these oversized items are causing a safety hazard."

Walsh said these items can block walkways and take up space that's designated for disabled passengers. Transit officials are also worried about the shifting of unsecured luggage when a bus uses its brakes.

“What this new policy reflects is to be able to have a safe and comfortable bus ride for everyone," said Walsh.

Lane Transit District

LTD's updated policies will bring it closer in line with TriMet in Portland, which already banned wagons and has the same size limit on shopping carts.

Walsh said as LTD has prepared to implement the policies, it's been working with homeless service organizations to get the public ready.

"We've talked to a lot of our unhoused riders to make sure that they were informed early in the process so that they can make other arrangements to move bigger items that are no longer allowed on the bus," said Walsh.

For passengers that previously used the bus to transport cans and bottles, Walsh said LTD is hoping to create a mobile recycling program. He said transit officials are in talks with local non-profits, with the goal of launching the program as soon as possible.

