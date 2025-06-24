© 2025 KLCC

A portion of Laura Street closed in Springfield

KLCC
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT

A portion of Laura Street in Springfield is closed to through traffic through August.

According to Lane County, the street is closed toward the south to the section of road adjacent to 2095 Laura Street. Southbound Laura will be closed to through traffic. And Access from Lindale Drive to Laura Street will be closed as well. Laura Street will be open for northbound traffic.
Southbound traffic should use Pioneer Parkway.

The county is doing utility relocations, storm system upgrades and sidewalk and concrete paving.
