Repaving work will close intersection in Eugene

KLCC
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:53 PM PDT

The intersection of Chambers and west 11th Avenue in Eugene will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, July 17, for about a week. West 11th will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the area. Eugene Public Works says patrons will still be able to reach the businesses at 11th and Chambers, but they may need to use side streets and alleys.

The city is repaving and doing improvements to the streets.

From Eugene Public Works:

Work will begin by closing the north side of Chambers at 11th Avenue during July 17-21; one through lane will be open on 11th Avenue.

  • People travelling north on Chambers will be required to turn onto 11th Avenue.
  • People travelling south on Chambers should use Garfield or Polk instead.
  • Work will then move to the south side of Chambers and 11th from July 22-24; one through lane will be open on 11th Avenue.
  • People travelling north on Chambers should use Garfield or Polk instead.
  • People travelling south on Chambers will be required to turn onto 11th.

More info at the city's webpage.
