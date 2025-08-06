Yachats Happy Hour with KLCC | August 14, 2025

When: Thursday, August 14th from 4-6pm

Where: The Drift Inn in Yachats

KLCC is heading to the coast! Join us for a casual "pop-up" happy hour in Yachats at The Drift Inn.

We invite our listeners and supporters on the coast to visit with Michael Dunne, host of Oregon On The Record, and KLCC Reporter Sajina Shrestha. They are eager to learn from YOU what issues and news topics our coastal communities are facing.

Plus, you will have a chance to record an audio postcard, win KLCC swag, and mingle with fellow KLCC fans. Food and drink will be available for purchase from The Drift Inn's menu.

While no RSVP is required, we would like to hear from you if you plan to join us. Please email membership@klcc.org or call (541) 463-6020 to let us know we can expect you

Other questions?

Email us at bbumgardner@klcc.org.