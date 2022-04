Actress Elaine Stritch launches her one woman show, At Liberty, at Broadways Neil Simon Theatre February 13, 2002. Stritch is an established Broadway star whos appeared in the hits Company,Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Bus Stop and Love Letters. Shes also been in many TV shows and films and shes the narrator for the PBS series EGG: the Arts Show.

