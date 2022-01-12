Work progresses at water storage site in south Eugene

Eugene Water & Electric Board says it is ahead of schedule as it constructs a water storage facility in South Eugene.

EWEB finished the underground blasting phase of the project last month. Spokesperson Joe Harwood said they originally estimated that might take till April. Now trucks are removing and hauling rock blasted to make way for underground water tanks. So, people who live nearby are no longer hearing the booms, but there’s still lots of noise and traffic.

“We know the site neighbors and the members of our community that are seeing the increased truck traffic,” Harwood said. “We just want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

EWEB is building two 7.5 million gallon concrete tanks at the 10-acre site at East 40th and Patterson. The rest of the property will be a public park. The water storage project, which started last summer, is expected to take around three years.

Note: EWEB is a KLCC underwriter.

