Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Work progresses at water storage site in south Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM PST
Crews are removing rock that was blasted for the underground storage tanks at the property at East 40th and Donald in Eugene.

Eugene Water & Electric Board says it is ahead of schedule as it constructs a water storage facility in South Eugene.

EWEB finished the underground blasting phase of the project last month. Spokesperson Joe Harwood said they originally estimated that might take till April. Now trucks are removing and hauling rock blasted to make way for underground water tanks. So, people who live nearby are no longer hearing the booms, but there’s still lots of noise and traffic.

“We know the site neighbors and the members of our community that are seeing the increased truck traffic,” Harwood said. “We just want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

EWEB is building two 7.5 million gallon concrete tanks at the 10-acre site at East 40th and Patterson. The rest of the property will be a public park. The water storage project, which started last summer, is expected to take around three years.

Note: EWEB is a KLCC underwriter.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
