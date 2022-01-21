What many women went through before abortion was legalized, as told by a former 'Jane' member

For the full story, click here.

As the Supreme Court debates various abortion-related laws before it, we revisit a conversation with Laura Kaplan, a former member of a Chicago group that provided abortions to women illegally before the Supreme Court legalized the procedure in the 1970s. The group was called The Abortion Counseling Service of Women’s Liberation, or Jane.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Kaplan, whose book is “The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service.”

