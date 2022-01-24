© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Environment

Frank Moore, steward of North Umpqua River, dies at 98

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM PST
FrankandJeannie1.jpg
Uncage the Soul
/
Frank and Jeannie Moore

Frank Moore, a World War II veteran and advocate for river preservation, passed away Sunday at the age of 98.

Moore, an avid fly fisherman, was known for helping to write the Oregon Forest Practices Act. He and his wife were honored in 2019 when Congress passed legislation to designate the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary on 100-thousand acres along the North Umpqua River.

In a statement, Oregon U-S Representative Peter DeFazio called Moore, “one of the foremost conservationists in our state’s history.”

According to KQEN radio, the Moores lost their Glide home in the Archie Creek fire in September 2020. The Moores operated the Steamboat Inn along the North Umpqua River for many years.

Environment Frank Moore
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
