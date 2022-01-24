Frank Moore, steward of North Umpqua River, dies at 98

Frank Moore, a World War II veteran and advocate for river preservation, passed away Sunday at the age of 98.

Moore, an avid fly fisherman, was known for helping to write the Oregon Forest Practices Act. He and his wife were honored in 2019 when Congress passed legislation to designate the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary on 100-thousand acres along the North Umpqua River.

In a statement, Oregon U-S Representative Peter DeFazio called Moore, “one of the foremost conservationists in our state’s history.”

According to KQEN radio, the Moores lost their Glide home in the Archie Creek fire in September 2020. The Moores operated the Steamboat Inn along the North Umpqua River for many years.