Environment

Ten Mile Sanctuary Set to Expand

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM PST
Tenmile Sallinger 10 mile 6.jpeg
Bob Sallinger
/
Portland Audubon

The Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary near Yachats is close to expanding its acreage.

The conservation group, Portland Audubon, is finalizing the $150,000 purchase of two parcels of forest land from the Shotpouch Foundation that’ll bookend the existing acreage of the sanctuary. Once done, the sanctuary will go from 220 to 340 acres, a growth of 42%.

Paul Engelmeyer is the manager for the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary. He said a number of endangered and vulnerable plant and animal species call this area home.

Paul-Engelmeyer-inTen-Mile-Sanctuary_1100x700_KKuhnhausen.jpg
Portland Audubon
Paul Engelmeyer, manager of Ten Mile Sanctuary

“You’ve got a suite of species that are connected to these older forest conditions. The marbled murrelet, that’s our strategy species here, though.”

Other notable inhabitants of this old growth forestland include the Humboldt Marten and spotted owl. While the sanctuary is not open to the general public, special tours can be arranged with Engelmeyer that highlight the area’s ecological significance.

The purchase is expected to be completed by month’s end. Three anonymous donors contributed towards the deal.

In a release posted on its website, Portland Audubon says: “Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary was first acquired by National Audubon in 1990 at the peak of the battles to protect Oregon’s old-growth forests and protect old-growth-dependent species like the Northern Spotted Owl and Marbled Murrelet. Longtime forest activist Paul Engelmeyer approached Portland Audubon and National Audubon about a 120-acre parcel of land along Ten Mile Creek that included an old homestead and native old-growth forest that was slated for harvest. Paul argued that acquiring this parcel would give Audubon a more powerful voice as a stakeholder in the ancient forest battles and would help catalyze grassroots efforts to protect the largest tract of coastal temperate rainforest left in the lower 48 states, in which Ten Mile is embedded.”

Other sanctuaries owned and managed by Portland Audubon are their headquarters adjacent to Forest Park, Pine Tree Sanctuary, and the Miller Sanctuary near Mt. Hood’s Bull Run.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
