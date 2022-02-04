© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Eugene's Excelsior Restaurant will close by month’s end

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM PST
excelsior.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Excelsior is on 13th Avenue near Alder street.

Another loss is on the horizon for Eugene’s food scene. The Excelsior near the University of Oregon campus will close its restaurant at the end of this month.

excelsior_wall.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The building that houses the Excelsior Inn and Restaurant was originally a fraternity house, built in 1912.

The Excelsior has been a popular fine dining spot for 50 years. It was a French café when Maurizio Paparo bought it in 1993. He transformed it into an Italian Ristorante. Paparo said the pandemic has changed things and people aren’t drawn to food service jobs.

“The industry has been decimated with staff,” he said. “The last few weeks we lost a few more people. They want to move on and do something else and I have absolutely no way to replace it.”

Ironically, the restaurant has been busy.

“The sad part of it. We’re not closing for being slow. We’re closing for being busy,” Paparo said.

Paparo told KLCC he’ll keep the adjoining hotel open as long as possible— at least through the summer when the World Track & Field Championships come to Eugene. But the restaurant will close at the end of February.

“We’re going to have a great month of celebration. And the food, the ambience, and the service is going to be respected,” Paparo said. “But if I can’t do that to that standard, then I made a decision that it’s better to accept that it’s a different time.”

patio_at_Excelsior.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The outdoor dining area at the Excelsior.

Meanwhile, major construction is planned nearby. The 7-11 and Glenwood Restaurant on Alder Street are going to be torn down to construct student housing. Paparo says that disruption is another reason he decided to close the restaurant.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
