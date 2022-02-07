© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Mattress recycling would be more widely available under bill in Oregon legislature

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM PST
mattress
Paul Lehman
/
KLCC
A mattress lies abandoned along the side of a street in Salem.

Oregonians would have an easier time recycling their old mattress under a bill advancing through the state legislature.

The measure would require mattress manufacturers to create a recycling program funded by a fee put on the purchase of new mattresses. The idea is to keep mattresses out of landfills. Or, worse yet, the side of the road. It’s been a goal for several sessions for Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene.

“If you have driven down the street lately, or through one of our beautiful scenic routes here in the state of Oregon, and seen a mattress or box spring tossed along the highways, cluttering up our natural sources or waterways, this bill makes perfect sense," said Manning as he made his pitch for the bill to the Oregon Senate's Committee on Energy and the Environment.

Recycling organizations say that up to 85 percent of a typical mattress is recyclable. But relatively few places in Oregon currently accept them.

The committee voted Monday to send Senate Bill 1576 to the legislature's budget-writing committee, keeping it alive for the 2022 session.

Tags

Environment 2022 Oregon LegislaturerecyclingJames Manning
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content