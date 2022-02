In the year since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Biden administration has taken a harder stance against domestic terrorism far-right extremism in this country. But it hasn’t addressed what’s happening in the West, namely with Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.

Mountain West News Bureau’s Nate Hegyi reports.

