Farmer’s market pavilion grows in downtown Eugene

As soon as this spring, a new year-round farmer’s market pavilion will open in downtown Eugene.

Construction is progressing quickly as crews assemble the pavilion on the northwest Park Block along west 8th Avenue. It's being built with cross-laminated Timber, from DR Johnson in Riddle. The large pieces arrive on a truck and come together quickly.

1 of 2 — pavilion3.jpg The farmer's market pavilion is expected to be complete and open this spring. Rachael McDonald 2 of 2 — pavilion2.jpg Rachael McDonald

“It feels like the building is constructed out of the values of the project,” said Will Dowdy, Community Development Director with the City of Eugene.

“And so having something that’s a local product for a building that’s going to sell local produce has just been one of the things that has made the project feel like it’s really humming along and it’s going to be something that’s really great for the community,” he said.

The farmer’s market pavilion is part of a larger Town Square project in the works. Dowdy said he hopes the pavilion is a catalyst for energy and interest in downtown Eugene. He said the cost is estimated at $9.3 million in urban renewal dollars.

