Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Farmer’s market pavilion grows in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM PST
Rachael McDonald
Crews at work on the farmer's market pavilion taking shape in downtown Eugene.

As soon as this spring, a new year-round farmer’s market pavilion will open in downtown Eugene.

Construction is progressing quickly as crews assemble the pavilion on the northwest Park Block along west 8th Avenue. It's being built with cross-laminated Timber, from DR Johnson in Riddle. The large pieces arrive on a truck and come together quickly.

The farmer's market pavilion is expected to be complete and open this spring.
Rachael McDonald
“It feels like the building is constructed out of the values of the project,” said Will Dowdy, Community Development Director with the City of Eugene.

“And so having something that’s a local product for a building that’s going to sell local produce has just been one of the things that has made the project feel like it’s really humming along and it’s going to be something that’s really great for the community,” he said.

The farmer’s market pavilion is part of a larger Town Square project in the works. Dowdy said he hopes the pavilion is a catalyst for energy and interest in downtown Eugene. He said the cost is estimated at $9.3 million in urban renewal dollars.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
