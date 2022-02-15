EWEB will sell its riverfront headquarters

The Eugene Water & Electric Board is going to put its 4.44 acre property near downtown up for sale soon. The utility plans to take proposals from interested parties in the coming months.

The former EWEB headquarters is right along the Willamette River. Nearby the city is developing a public park, and the former Steam Plant is being redeveloped as a hotel and public gathering place.

“So, this is a very, we think, a very interesting piece of property with a lot of possibilities,” said EWEB spokesperson Joe Harwood.

He said a request for proposals will come out soon. While it’s open to anyone, the Board will have a criteria for the RFPs

“The proposals are going to be rated based on the community impact, the economic benefit for EWEB customers, the intended use, and, obviously, the proposer’s qualifications to actually execute the project”

The riverfront building has gotten a lot of interest over the years, including for a new Eugene City Hall, McKenzie Willamette Hospital, and recently from the Eugene Science Center.

