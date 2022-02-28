This week’s rain should help fill Willamette Valley reservoirs

Here’s a drop of good news: This week’s rain might help alleviate drought conditions in southwest Oregon. Meteorologist Colby Newman with the National Weather Service said the Army Corps of Engineers should be pleased. He told KLCC, “They hold the reservoirs super low on the west side of the Cascades during the months of December and January, and then starting in February they start to fill them. And because we didn’t get much rain in February they really weren’t able to fill them very much … so this will at least get them to fill them up closer to where they should be for this time of the year.”

Newman said this system will bring steady but not heavy rain over the next few days. He expects a total of one to two inches in the Southern Willamette Valley, with an outside chance of three. Because snow levels are at 6,000 or 7,000 feet, Newman says it won’t increase snowpack except on the highest peaks.