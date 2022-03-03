© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Near Yachats, a new suspension bridge over Amanda Grotto is completed

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM PST
AmandSuspBridge01.jpeg
Provided by Joanne Kittel.
/
Joanne Kittel.
The newly-built suspension bridge over the Amanda Grotto.

A new $434,000 suspension bridge graces the Amanda Trail near Yachats.

The 142-ft. long bridge spans a section over a meditation and gathering area, as well as a statue depicting Amanda Du-Cuys. She was a Coos Indian put on a forced march in the 1860s, referred to as Oregon’s own “Trail of Tears.”

AmandSuspBridge02.jpeg
Photo provided by Joanne Kittel.
/
Joanne Kittel.
A look across the suspension bridge which was started in Oct. 2021.

Joanne Kittel owns the property, and has been a major proponent of recognizing this era of colonization. She’s ecstatic that this will be the first suspension bridge on the Oregon Coast Trail.

“It’s more than a structure. Hopefully it will go further to bridging cultures," she told KLCC. "It will be a place that people can take some pride in.

"For me particularly, it’s very emotional because I love that area, and I love people walking the trail.”

More than $55,000 in private donations supported the bridge’s construction. A previous one was wiped out by a 2015 mudslide. A dedication ceremony is slated for May 21st.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
