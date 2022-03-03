Near Yachats, a new suspension bridge over Amanda Grotto is completed

A new $434,000 suspension bridge graces the Amanda Trail near Yachats.

The 142-ft. long bridge spans a section over a meditation and gathering area, as well as a statue depicting Amanda Du-Cuys. She was a Coos Indian put on a forced march in the 1860s, referred to as Oregon’s own “Trail of Tears.”

Photo provided by Joanne Kittel. / Joanne Kittel. A look across the suspension bridge which was started in Oct. 2021.

Joanne Kittel owns the property, and has been a major proponent of recognizing this era of colonization. She’s ecstatic that this will be the first suspension bridge on the Oregon Coast Trail.

“It’s more than a structure. Hopefully it will go further to bridging cultures," she told KLCC. "It will be a place that people can take some pride in.

"For me particularly, it’s very emotional because I love that area, and I love people walking the trail.”

More than $55,000 in private donations supported the bridge’s construction. A previous one was wiped out by a 2015 mudslide. A dedication ceremony is slated for May 21st.

