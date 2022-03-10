© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Umpqua Community College lands $300k in scholarship funds for tomorrow's truckers

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM PST
LoggingTruck_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Logging truck driving through Springfield, Oregon.

It’s estimated that nationally over a million new truck drivers will be needed by 2026, with nearly 80 % of Oregon’s freight already being shipped by semis.

Now Umpqua Community College stands ready to address that demand through $300,000 that will fund 150 scholarships.

Robin VanWinkle is Dean of UCC Community Education and Partnerships. She told KLCC that her college’s trucking program lets students earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL), and has a high job placement rate.

Forestry_Truck01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A U.S. Forest Service truck gets filled with water for a prescribed burn.

“From 85 to 90%. So we know who people who complete their training and earn their CDL, most of them have multiple job offers before they even complete the four-week training"

One third of the scholarship funding came from Douglas County, while the remainder came from the state of Oregon, through the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
