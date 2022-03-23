© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Workers at Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon ratify first union contract

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
plannedparenthoodsworegon.jpg
Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon

Workers at Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon have ratified their first union contract.

Lindsay, who withheld her last name for safety reasons, is a health care assistant at Planned Parenthood. She said the effort to unionize started in 2020 when many staff worked from home during the pandemic. She said they didn’t get additional compensation for use of personal phones and equipment. The new contract includes a raise in pay, which she said will help staff to serve their patients better and is a big boost for morale.

“After the ratification and that first paycheck everyone could see, you could see it in their eyes, and it’s been really great,” Lindsay said.

The contract also includes insurance premium coverage, matching retirement contributions and diversity initiatives. About 60 caregivers with Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon are represented by SEIU-49.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
