Workers at Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon ratify first union contract

Workers at Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon have ratified their first union contract.

Lindsay, who withheld her last name for safety reasons, is a health care assistant at Planned Parenthood. She said the effort to unionize started in 2020 when many staff worked from home during the pandemic. She said they didn’t get additional compensation for use of personal phones and equipment. The new contract includes a raise in pay, which she said will help staff to serve their patients better and is a big boost for morale.

“After the ratification and that first paycheck everyone could see, you could see it in their eyes, and it’s been really great,” Lindsay said.

The contract also includes insurance premium coverage, matching retirement contributions and diversity initiatives. About 60 caregivers with Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon are represented by SEIU-49.