Lane County Farmers Market kicks off spring season

Lane County Farmers Market kicks into the spring season this weekend. It will remain at its interim location at least until early summer.

A permanent Farmer’s Market Pavilion is under construction near the corner of 8th and Oak Street downtown. But the Farmers Market will be on 5th Avenue on Saturdays until early June, according to Communications Manager Meghan Verberkmoes. She said community interest in local produce has grown during the pandemic. Vendors experienced a boost in sales.

“And I hope that just continues to be that way,” she said. “I hope that, I mean I absolutely hope that the pandemic kind of fades into the distance but as that happens I hope this interest in and desire for local foods stays strong.”

Verberkmoes attributes the boost in sales to a few factors Those include the fact that the market is outdoors which felt safer during the pandemic. Also, the government’s investment in additional SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and Double-Up Food Bucks, which allows people who receive assistance to get more for their money when purchasing produce.

Verberkmoes said shoppers can expect many more vendors at the market this spring. And there’s lots to choose from.

Meghan Verberkmoes / Lane County Farmers Market

“Leafy greens. Root vegetables like carrots and potatoes and turnips,” she said. “We are going to be seeing strawberries and asparagus and snap peas, and things like spring onions, things like that pretty soon. Strawberries are still probably at least a month away, I think.”

Other market sundries include cheese, mushrooms, eggs, baked goods, and local meats and seafood.

The Lane County Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 5th Avenue, between High and Oak streets.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.