© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Army Corps investigating potential chemical waste at Elk Creek Dam site near Rogue River

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:37 AM PDT
The Elk Creek project was initiated in 1971, the third dam authorized by Congress to be built in the Rogue River Basin. After years of litigation the project was stopped in 1988, leaving an incomplete dam 83 feet tall, one-third its designed height. Once construction was stopped, plans were developed to restore Elk Creek to a free-flowing creek. The dam was notched on Aug. 17, 2008, and the Corps diverted Elk Creek into the new channel on Sept. 15, 2008.
Photo courtesy of Portland District, US Army Corps of Engineers
/
US Army Corps of Engineers
The Elk Creek project was initiated in 1971, the third dam authorized by Congress to be built in the Rogue River Basin. After years of litigation the project was stopped in 1988, leaving an incomplete dam 83 feet tall, one-third its designed height. Once construction was stopped, plans were developed to restore Elk Creek to a free-flowing creek. The dam was notched on Aug. 17, 2008, and the Corps diverted Elk Creek into the new channel on Sept. 15, 2008.

The Army Corps released a report about the Elk Creek Dam site on Wednesday. In it the agency confirmed that drums that may have contained chemical waste were found buried, dating back to 1988.

The Elk Creek Dam was never completed. The site is located near the community of Trail in Jackson County. The investigation started after a former employee of a company the Army Corps contracted with, filed a complaint with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

In the complaint, the former employee of the Obayashi Corporation described the company burying 50-100 barrels containing antifreeze, motor oil, solvents and grease in a pit, 100 yards from Elk Creek.

The report warns of potential impacts to ground and surface water around the creek that feeds into the Rogue River. The Corps said the agency needed to do more investigation to determine the level of contamination from the buried waste.

The Obayashi Corporation could not be reached. A spokesperson for the Corps could not provide information about Obayashi’s response but said the unpermitted waste is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The Army Corps was fined $30,814 by ODEQ for “establishing and operating an unpermitted solid waste site disposal site” for the buried waste. The agency is attempting to hold the contractor responsible for the cleanup.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.

Environment
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is a radio producer and writer. A native of the Pacific Northwest, his work has appeared on public radio stations and in magazines along the West Coast. He received his Bachelor's Degree in geography from the University of Washington and a Master's in Journalism from UC Berkeley. Besides working at KUER, he enjoys being outside in just about every way possible.
See stories by Erik Neumann