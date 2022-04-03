Eugene’s vertical riverfront development moves forward with tax breaks

Last month, Eugene City councilors approved tax-exemptions for three apartment buildings as part of the Riverfront Development project near downtown. The MUPTEs were seen as necessary for the project to go forward.

MUPTE, or Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption, is a tool the city uses to encourage development. It allows a new building with five or more housing units to forgo city taxes for up to ten years. Will Dowdy, City of Eugene Community Development Director, said Atkins Dame of Portland, has purchased three land parcels, but needed the MUPTE to secure financing.

“It would not be financially viable to build these projects without the exemption of property taxes.” Dowdy said.

Dowdy said the city considers benefits to the community in the MUPTE process. Those include compact urban development with green building features, local economic impact, moderate income housing contribution, and a demonstrated financial need. The applications were reviewed by a panel.

The three buildings will provide 381 market-rate apartment units in the Riverfront area. The total tax exemption amount for all three projects over ten years is estimated at $20.7 million.

Construction is expected to begin late summer.