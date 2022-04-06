In unofficial results, two Alsea School Board members get recalled by voters

Two members of the Alsea School Board faced a recall election this week. According to unofficial results , it appears to be a success.

The recall targets Alsea School Board Chair Ron Koetz and Vice Chair Jeff Davis. Max Hildenbrand petitioned for the recall. In his statement, he says Koetz and Davis, “failed to represent the public interest” by approving a resolution in January that made masking indoors optional, despite the state mandate. It said the decision“placed the children, teachers, staff and community at risk of catching Covid-19.” Then-Superintendent Marc Thielman, who has since resigned to run for governor, had initiated the resolution. In the unofficial results, both recalls appear to be passing. But the Benton County Clerk says the votes won’t be certified until April 25th.

