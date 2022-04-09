Armitage Park could add more campsites due to popular demand

Lane County Parks is considering expanding a popular camping area in north Eugene. They’ll hold a public meeting this week to gather input

Armitage Park is one of the county’s most popular parks.

Brett Henry is Lane County Parks Division Manager.

“We’re getting that feedback from the public that there’s just not enough camping options within our parks,” Henry said. “And Armitage is located in a really nice spot in that it’s close to the interstate; it’s close to the cities of Eugene and Springfield.”

Right now there are 32 RV campsites at Armitage. Henry said they are considering adding 20 more west of the park’s open field. He says any expansion would be careful of the park’s other uses.

“People use that park for other reasons as well,” he said. “Folks really like the nature paths that we have. The walk along the McKenzie is something that’s always noted as something that’s really special. We have the Crilly Trail in there. We have two dog parks.”

Henry said camping has gotten more and more popular in recent years, especially due to the pandemic limiting some other travel options. People can get more information on the proposal at a meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 6pm at the County’s Public Works Delta campus.

