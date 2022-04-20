Latest storm front means rain, but will it help with the drought?

More precipitation is expected across the region today through tomorrow, with some Oregonians in the central areas hoping this can alleviate continuing drought conditions.

Through Thursday afternoon, a strong front coming in from the coast will bring powerful gusts between 30 to 45 miles per hour, with some reaching 60 miles per hour. Thunderstorms will follow the front, with half an inch of rain predicted for the Roseburg area.

“Mountains will be seeing snow during this period," said Shad Keene, a senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Medford area. "We’re in extreme drought conditions for much of Douglas County, so every bit helps.

"Crater Lake National Park snow depth could reach close to normal, as the normal snow depth is decreasing, ‘cuz we typically lose snow pack at this time of year, but snow depth is actually increasing with these continued snow showers and storms as they move through.”

Keene says this “very active April pattern” won’t end the drought, but conditions will improve.

