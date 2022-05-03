Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette CEO discusses what overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Oregon

Washington, D.C.-based political news outlet Politico reported Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted an opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Overturning the nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court abortion ruling would result in very little change in Oregon and Washington, said Anne J. Udall, the president and CEO of Portland-based Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

“We’ve had a number of ballot initiatives over the past 10 years to try to limit access to abortion,” she said. “And we have resoundingly as a state defeated those measures.”

However, Udall does anticipate greater interest in people coming to Oregon to receive abortion services when laws banning the procedure go into effect in other states. For example, Idaho recently passed an abortion ban modeled after a Texas law, though it has been temporarily blocked by the Idaho Supreme Court.

Udall spoke to Think Out Loud host Dave Miller about the issue. Listen to the entire conversation by pushing play:

