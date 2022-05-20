© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

LTD narrows its finalists for GM to three

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM PDT
LTD_gm_collage.jpg
Lane Transit District
From left: David G. Trimble, Deputy General Manager, Salem Area Mass Transit District (Cherriots) of Salem; Amy Cummings, Statewide Planning Manager, Parametrix, Reno, Nevada; and Jameson T. Auten, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, in Missouri

Lane Transit District’s Board of Directors has chosen three finalists for General Manager of LTD. Next week, they’ll meet with employees, community members, and stakeholders in Eugene and Springfield.

The finalists include public transit executives from Salem and Kansas City, as well as a transportation planner from Reno, Nevada.

The finalists are Jameson T. Auten, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, in Missouri; Amy Cummings, Statewide Planning Manager, Parametrix, Reno, Nevada; and David G. Trimble, Deputy General Manager, Salem Area Mass Transit District (Cherriots) of Salem.

On Tuesday, there will be a community forum on zoom. It’s from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees must register in advance.

The LTD Board of Directors will meet with the finalists all day on Wednesday, May 25.

The Board will make their decision by June 30th.

Transportation Lane Transit District
