After four years, #1 and #2 recyclables are being accepted again

Good news, recyclers. Lane County says you can start adding #1 and #2 items back in the curbside recycling bin starting today.

These plastic containers, bottles, and jars were excluded in 2018, following a global recycling market crisis. But Angie Marzano, the county’s waste reduction program supervisor, says both the market and sorting process have improved, allowing the return of items stamped with #1 and #2 recycling codes.

Brian Bull / KLCC Some of the more common #1 recyclables are juice jugs, water bottles, and deli containers from grocery stores.

Examples include water bottles, deli food containers, and juice jugs. Items must be clean, dry, and larger than a tennis ball.

The news is sure to please locals, as many residents and businesses pressed officials on recycling more household plastics.

In a release, the City of Eugene’s Acting Waste Prevention Program Manager Deveron Musgrave said, “We’re excited to see these additions to our commingled recycling in Eugene, and the opportunity to once again have an expanded array of plastic items including condiment, personal care, and cleaning product packaging collected in the commingled recycling stream. Local businesses will also be able to divert significantly more plastic toward recycling due to the changes.”

Collected plastic is taken to a reload facility where it is baled and transported to facilities such as WestRock, in Portland. It sorts single-stream recycling materials to be sold to end buyers.

Marzano added that the 2021 passage of the state’s Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act ensures that Lane County residents will continue to see improvements in local community programs.

The act—which will make recycling easier for the public to use, expand access to recycling services, and upgrade the facilities that sort recyclables—is slated for a full rollout by July 1, 2025.

More information about what items are now included in area recycling can be found at LaneCountyOR.gov/recycle and eugenerecycles.org.

