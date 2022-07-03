Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday.

Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.

Photos show eight responders and a Salem Fire Department SUV using ropes to safely pull the cyclist out of the ravine. The release says they were able to rescue the cyclist in two and a half hours.

“The patient was in good spirits once they reached the top,” the release says.

Responders didn’t provide the cyclist’s name or the exact location of where they fell. The Southwest Fire District is based in Independence.

