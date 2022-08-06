Science fiction fans celebrate classic Star Trek

There were Tribble races, Klingon spoken and science fiction memorabilia for sale as fans gathered at Irving Grange for "Trekkin' In Eugene." But the main event was a live performance of the Star Trek episode, "Trouble with Tribbles."

KLCC / Irving Grange marquee

In the Star Trek universe, Tribbles are cute little 'furballs' from outer space that multiply until food runs out.

Trek Theater plans another performance season in spring 2023, although the next script has not been chosen. There's more information at trektheater.org.