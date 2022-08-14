© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Aebleskivers and folk dancing highlight Nordic heritage of Junction City

KLCC | By Jim Rondeau
Published August 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM PDT
Scandinavian Festival Junction City water tower
1 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival Junction City water tower
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival Park sign
2 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival Park sign
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival viking tradition
3 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival viking tradition
James Rondeau
William Walther Scandinavian Festival puppet booth
4 of 14  — William Walther Scandinavian Festival puppet booth
"Puppet guy" William Walther is retiring this year after 40 years at the Scandinavian Festival.
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival viking boat
5 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival viking boat
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival aebleskivers.JPG
6 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival aebleskivers.JPG
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 1
7 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 1
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 3
8 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 3
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 2
9 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival traditional dance 2
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival street view 1
10 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival street view 1
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival street view
11 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival street view
James Rondeau
Scandinavian festival entrance.JPG
12 of 14  — Scandinavian festival entrance.JPG
James Rondeau
Scandinavian Festival harpist.JPG
13 of 14  — Scandinavian Festival harpist.JPG
Jim Rondeau
funnel cakes.JPG
14 of 14  — funnel cakes.JPG
Jim Rondeau

Junction City celebrated its Nordic heritage with the 61st annual Scandinavian Festival August 11-14, 2022. The event celebrates the heritage of the area, with special emphasis on Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian influences.

The second week in August is traditionally reserved for the festival. The date was chosen because the Farmer’s Almanac reported that it was least likely to rain.

Generations of attendees have known William Walther as the “puppet guy” at the festival. The 77 year-old is retiring this year, after 40 years of puppetry and storytelling. In the clip above, he tells KLCC about the importance of four decades of connections.

Walther says that, while some of the faces have changed, the community spirit of the Scandinavian Festival remains largely the same.

According to organizers, the first Danish settlement in Junction City dates back to 1902. The Scandinavian Festival has been held since 1961.

