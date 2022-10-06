Historic Black church building in Glenwood becomes sanctuary for Lane County's homeless

A new emergency homeless shelter had a grand opening in Glenwood Thursday. The renovated 12-bed facility was once an African American church.

The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia, founded Bethel Temple church, right here on Brooklyn Street, in the early 60’s. When the building became too small for its worshippers, the church relocated to 18th Avenue. And the old church is now a sanctuary for the community’s most vulnerable.

Several congregation members participated in the shelter’s opening ceremony. Michelle Shankle Brown cut the ribbon with encouragement.

“Cut it Michelle!” And the small crowd cheered.

“What I like most about this is my dad always wanted to help people,” Shankle Brown said. “And this is something he would be very proud of.”

Shankle Brooklyn Shelter provides rooms, a kitchen, bathrooms and common spaces. Lane County Health and Human Services offers residents access to medical and behavioral health resources and help transitioning into permanent housing.