© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic Black church building in Glenwood becomes sanctuary for Lane County's homeless

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM PDT
cover group with photo album.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Congregation members of Bethel Temple Church stand before the newly opened emergency homeless shelter named after church founders Rev. Arthur J. and Luvenia Shankle. The photo album contains pictures from back in the day when they worshipped and had fellowship here.

A new emergency homeless shelter had a grand opening in Glenwood Thursday. The renovated 12-bed facility was once an African American church.

The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia, founded Bethel Temple church, right here on Brooklyn Street, in the early 60’s. When the building became too small for its worshippers, the church relocated to 18th Avenue. And the old church is now a sanctuary for the community’s most vulnerable.

Several congregation members participated in the shelter’s opening ceremony. Michelle Shankle Brown cut the ribbon with encouragement.

“Cut it Michelle!” And the small crowd cheered.

“What I like most about this is my dad always wanted to help people,” Shankle Brown said. “And this is something he would be very proud of.”

Shankle Brooklyn Shelter provides rooms, a kitchen, bathrooms and common spaces. Lane County Health and Human Services offers residents access to medical and behavioral health resources and help transitioning into permanent housing.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert