Choosing mindfulness over dieting

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM PST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Dieting doesn't work. Despite that, many people feel immense pressure to starve themselves. Neuroscientist Sandra Aamodt argues for a better, healthier way to live with mindful eating.

About Sandra Aamodt

Sandra Aamodt is a neuroscientist and science writer. She takes the complexities of neuroscience research and crafts them into accessible reads that give people a better understanding of their minds and behavior. Her books Welcome to Your Brain and Welcome to Your Child's Brain (both written with Sam Wang) are designed to bring neuroscience to a general audience, and they've both been widely translated. From 2003 to 2008, Aamodt was the editor-in-chief of Nature Neuroscience, a leading scientific journal in the field of brain research. Aamodt's science writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, El Mundo, and the Times of London.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
