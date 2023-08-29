© 2023 KLCC

Lane County Commissioners approve ADUs on rural properties

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT
Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch speaks during Tuesday's meeting before the vote to allow ADUs on rural county properties.
Lane County website
Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch speaks during Tuesday's meeting before the vote to allow ADUs on rural county properties.

The Lane County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to allow accessory dwelling units or ADUs in rural residential zones.

The amendment to county code is allowed under a 2021 state law designed to provide more opportunities for people to have additional housing on their properties.

Commissioner Heather Buch represents eastern Lane County. She said this change has been a long time coming.

“Especially those that have been rebuilding from the Holiday Farm Fire and other fires in our area where this could be desperately needed housing,” said Buch. “Also in our rural areas, where people are aging on farmland and they need assistance to carry on and work their land.”

The goal is to accommodate people of lower income and provide more options for housing.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
