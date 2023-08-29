Lane County Commissioners approve ADUs on rural properties

The Lane County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to allow accessory dwelling units or ADUs in rural residential zones.

The amendment to county code is allowed under a 2021 state law designed to provide more opportunities for people to have additional housing on their properties.

Commissioner Heather Buch represents eastern Lane County. She said this change has been a long time coming.

“Especially those that have been rebuilding from the Holiday Farm Fire and other fires in our area where this could be desperately needed housing,” said Buch. “Also in our rural areas, where people are aging on farmland and they need assistance to carry on and work their land.”

The goal is to accommodate people of lower income and provide more options for housing.

