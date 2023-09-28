What the Writer's Guild won in the new deal with studios

After nearly five months of picketing, major Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year film and television contract. The deal covers a lot of what writers were fighting for: higher wages and residual payments, minimum staffing for writers’ rooms, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

We dive into the details of this proposed agreement with Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Faughnder.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.