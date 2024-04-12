© 2024 KLCC

How a lawsuit could change how realtors get paid

Published April 12, 2024 at 5:33 AM PDT

We go inside the big lawsuit that could change how realtors are paid, potentially lowering the cost of buying and selling a house.

We hear from the personal injury lawyer who unexpectedly found himself taking on the biggest professional organization in the country and winning. While the National Association of Realtors didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they did promise to change how realtors earn their commissions.

Planet Money’s Amanda Aronczyk reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

