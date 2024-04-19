© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From jailhouse melodies to vanishing salmon, rejuvenate your listening history

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
VPM; Connecticut Public Radio; NCPR; WWNO; OPB; Colorado Public Radio

Enjoy the spring bloom, get outside, listen to a new podcast! The NPR One team has gathered a few returning favorites as well as some fresh releases from across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

NPR Explains... — NPR

/ NPR
/
NPR

Sea Change — WWNO & WRKF

/ WWNO & WRKF
/
WWNO & WRKF

Lost Patients — KUOW

/ KUOW
/
KUOW

The Modern West — Wyoming Public Media

/ Wyoming Public Media
/
Wyoming Public Media

Throughline — NPR

/ NPR
/
NPR

¿Quién Are We? — Colorado Public Radio

/ Colorado Public Radio
/
Colorado Public Radio

Track Change — VPM

/ VPM
/
VPM

Salmon Wars — OPB

/ OPB
/
OPB

Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery — Connecticut Public Radio

/ Connecticut Public Radio
/
Connecticut Public Radio

The Howl — NCPR

/ NCPR
/
NCPR

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell