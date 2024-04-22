Will a ban on TikTok actually protect national security and Americans' data?

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Kate Ruane of the Center for Democracy and Technology about a measure passed in the House this weekend to force the sale of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok because of national security concerns, or ban it from app stores in the U.S., which some users say violates free speech rights.

