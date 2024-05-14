Nathan Wilk named 'Rookie of the Year' for 2024

The Oregon chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has honored KLCC’s Nathan Wilk with its 2024 "Rookie of the Year" award. He was recognized at an SPJ Oregon event in Portland on May 11, 2024.

This annual award is presented by SPJ Oregon to a journalist who has recently completed their first full year of reporting. According to their website, SPJ Oregon considers the journalist’s “demonstrated reporting and writing skills, creativity, news judgment, ability to work independently and as part of a team and skillful use of sources including public records.”

A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, Wilk first reported for KLCC in 2022 as part of the Snowden Internship Program. After the internship ended, Wilk was a freelance reporter for KLCC prior to joining the news department as a staff reporter.

Wilk was nominated for the award by KLCC’s News Director, Chris Lehman, who noted Wilk’s “eye and ear for finding unique stories and voices.”

Read Nathan Wilk’s local news coverage at KLCC.org.