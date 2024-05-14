© 2024 KLCC

Nathan Wilk named 'Rookie of the Year' for 2024

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:14 PM PDT
Nathan Wilk named 2024 Rookie of the Year

The Oregon chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has honored KLCC’s Nathan Wilk with its 2024 "Rookie of the Year" award. He was recognized at an SPJ Oregon event in Portland on May 11, 2024.

This annual award is presented by SPJ Oregon to a journalist who has recently completed their first full year of reporting. According to their website, SPJ Oregon considers the journalist’s “demonstrated reporting and writing skills, creativity, news judgment, ability to work independently and as part of a team and skillful use of sources including public records.”

A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, Wilk first reported for KLCC in 2022 as part of the Snowden Internship Program. After the internship ended, Wilk was a freelance reporter for KLCC prior to joining the news department as a staff reporter.

Wilk was nominated for the award by KLCC’s News Director, Chris Lehman, who noted Wilk’s “eye and ear for finding unique stories and voices.”

Read Nathan Wilk’s local news coverage at KLCC.org.

Man with glasses and plaid pants smiles as he holds an award certificate, next to a woman in a long blue dress. They both are standing in front of a yellow curtain.
Chris Lehman, KLCC
Nathan Wilk was presented with his Rookie of the Year award at an SPJ Oregon event in Portland on May 11, 2024.

Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
