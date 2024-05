Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable but serious condition in the hospital, following a shooting in the small town of Handlova. He has undergone hours of surgery and a suspect has been arrested.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to journalist Róbert Zolák from Slovakian TV station TA3 in the nation’s capital Bratislava for the latest.

