How one mom is fighting the opioid crisis by asking hospitals to provide pain coaches

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranChloee WeinerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:54 AM PDT
Cammie Wolf Rice holding a photo of her son Christopher
Courtesy of Cammie Wolf Rice
Cammie Wolf Rice holding a photo of her son Christopher

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Pain Relief
After surgery, Christopher Wolf went home with a big bottle of Oxycontin. He overdosed from heroin 14 years later. His mom Cammie Wolf Rice now works to train pain coaches for patients.

About Cammie Wolf Rice
Cammie Wolf Rice is an addiction prevention activist and former financial services tech executive. She's the author of The Flight: My Opioid Journey. She also founded the Christopher Wolf Crusade, a nonprofit organization to educate people about opioids and effective pain management strategies.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and Chloee Weiner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Chloee Weiner
Sanaz Meshkinpour
