Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Ten artists reverently interpret "The Divine Feminine" through their respective lenses

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM PST
1 of 6  — TheHybrid01.JPG
Pieces featured at The Hybrid Gallery's new exhibit, "The Divine Feminine". Events manager Kathryn Albert said ten artists contributed works toward the theme.
Brian Bull
2 of 6  — IMG_3319.jpg
Pieces featured at The Hybrid Gallery's new exhibit, "The Divine Feminine". Events manager Kathryn Albert said ten artists contributed works toward the theme.
Brian Bull
3 of 6  — TheHybrid03.JPG
Pieces featured at The Hybrid Gallery's new exhibit, "The Divine Feminine". Events manager Kathryn Albert said ten artists contributed works toward the theme.
Brian Bull
4 of 6  — TheHybrid02.JPG
Pieces featured at The Hybrid Gallery's new exhibit, "The Divine Feminine". Events manager Kathryn Albert said ten artists contributed works toward the theme.
Brian Bull
5 of 6  — KathrynAlbert01.JPG
Pieces featured at The Hybrid Gallery's new exhibit, "The Divine Feminine". Events manager Kathryn Albert said ten artists contributed works toward the theme.
Brian Bull
6 of 6  — IMG_3325.JPG
Several visitors came to the kickoff event May 5th.
Brian Bull

March is Women’s History Month, and a new exhibit at a Whiteaker arts venue explores the different ways femininity is expressed.

Kathryn Albert is the event manager for The Hybrid. She told KLCC that the exhibit – “The Divine Feminine” – features the works of ten artists, female and male.

“Being artists and also I think in the spirit of being inclusive, y’know, calling in all artists and all art is central to our mission here at the Hybrid," said Albert. "The different conceptualizations of the feminine – the dark, the light, the political, the social, I think we’ve captured all of that with the variety of work we’ve collected.”

Multiple mediums showing the female form comprise the exhibit, with many pieces for sale. “The Divine Feminine” runs through April 1st.

The Hybrid is located at 941 West 3rd Avenue in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood.

Featured artists in this exhibit are Jud Turner, Tracy Sydor, Victor St. Petersburg, Sophie Navarro, Renee Mahni, Megan Leger, Anna Kaplan, Aron Johnston, Jessica Haecked, and Amethyst Beard.

Brian Bull
