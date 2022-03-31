Eugene Saturday Market returns for its 53rd year

The Saturday Market will be back at the Eugene Park Blocks this weekend. They’re kicking off their 53rd season at full capacity, after having to reduce their numbers under pandemic restrictions.

Vanessa Roy is Marketing Director for the Eugene Saturday Market. She said the first Saturday in April will feel like a return to “normal”.

“We are opening at full capacity, she said. “We have all-day music like we always have had in the past. And, luckily, we are bringing back the tables and the chairs and the tents in the food court. Plus Dana’s Cheesecake and Bangkok Grill with the Pad Thai are coming back this year to our food court.”

Roy said a new Ethiopian booth will be part of the food court as well. Music will be happening all day with familiar favorites like the Big Sue Band and Rob Tobias & The Northwest Express. Roy said Saturday Market is committed to “shopping local and saving the world”.

The Eugene Saturday Market is at the Park Blocks at 8th & Oak in downtown Eugene, every Saturday from 10am-4pm, rain or shine, until mid-November

