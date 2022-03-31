© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Eugene Saturday Market returns for its 53rd year

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 31, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT
West Block 2.jpg
Eugene Saturday Market
The Saturday Market is at 8th & Oak in downtown Eugene, every Saturday, from April 2, 2022 through mid-November.

The Saturday Market will be back at the Eugene Park Blocks this weekend. They’re kicking off their 53rd season at full capacity, after having to reduce their numbers under pandemic restrictions.

Vanessa Roy is Marketing Director for the Eugene Saturday Market. She said the first Saturday in April will feel like a return to “normal”.

“We are opening at full capacity, she said. “We have all-day music like we always have had in the past. And, luckily, we are bringing back the tables and the chairs and the tents in the food court. Plus Dana’s Cheesecake and Bangkok Grill with the Pad Thai are coming back this year to our food court.”

Roy said a new Ethiopian booth will be part of the food court as well. Music will be happening all day with familiar favorites like the Big Sue Band and Rob Tobias & The Northwest Express. Roy said Saturday Market is committed to “shopping local and saving the world”.

The Eugene Saturday Market is at the Park Blocks at 8th & Oak in downtown Eugene, every Saturday from 10am-4pm, rain or shine, until mid-November

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Arts & Culture
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald