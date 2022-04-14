© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Sales of limited edition wine to support Ukrainian relief agencies

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT
ONIP_bottles_BBull01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Bottles of Onip await boxing and shipment at King Estate Winery.

With war in Ukraine intensifying, Oregon winery King Estate is releasing a limited edition Pinot Gris to fund relief organizations.

LineWorkers_BBull01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Workers at King Estate Take bottles off the assembly line and box them.

Rows of bottles bearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and gold rolled through a conveyor system, where they were filled, capped, and boxed by winery workers.

This wine is called Onip (pronounced "oh peer"), the Ukrainian word for “resistance,” and 100% of proceeds will go towards Ukrainian aid and relief agencies, including Save the Children and UN Refugee Agency.

Ed_King_BBull01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
King Estate Winery CEO Ed King, with a bottle of Onip Wine.

“Make wine, not war,” said Ed King, CEO of King Estate Winery.

This is the second time the winery has supported relief efforts. In early March, King Estate announced a donation of $50,000 to relief agencies CARE, Save the Children, and Voices for Children.

“Everybody makes something, or does something,” King told KLCC. “And we can all take some part of what we do, who we are, and put it on the table for the children and the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”

Bottles of Onip will be available for sale April 22nd, at King Estate Winery and The Broadway Wine Merchants. At $22 a bottle or $264 per case, it’s expected to raise over $20,000 for Ukrainian relief operations. There will be 100 cases produced.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Arts & Culture
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull