Sales of limited edition wine to support Ukrainian relief agencies

With war in Ukraine intensifying, Oregon winery King Estate is releasing a limited edition Pinot Gris to fund relief organizations.

Brian Bull / KLCC Workers at King Estate Take bottles off the assembly line and box them.

Rows of bottles bearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and gold rolled through a conveyor system, where they were filled, capped, and boxed by winery workers.

This wine is called Onip (pronounced "oh peer"), the Ukrainian word for “resistance,” and 100% of proceeds will go towards Ukrainian aid and relief agencies, including Save the Children and UN Refugee Agency.

Brian Bull / KLCC King Estate Winery CEO Ed King, with a bottle of Onip Wine.

“Make wine, not war,” said Ed King, CEO of King Estate Winery.

This is the second time the winery has supported relief efforts. In early March, King Estate announced a donation of $50,000 to relief agencies CARE, Save the Children, and Voices for Children.

“Everybody makes something, or does something,” King told KLCC. “And we can all take some part of what we do, who we are, and put it on the table for the children and the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”

Bottles of Onip will be available for sale April 22nd, at King Estate Winery and The Broadway Wine Merchants. At $22 a bottle or $264 per case, it’s expected to raise over $20,000 for Ukrainian relief operations. There will be 100 cases produced.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

