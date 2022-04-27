© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Film about kids' climate case is coming to Netflix

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
youthvgov_screenshot.jpg
youthvgovfilm.com
In this still from the movie trailer, Kelsey Juliana is a at a climate rally.

21 young people suing the federal government over climate change are still waiting to have their day in court. Meanwhile, a documentary about the case is coming to Netflix this Friday, April 29.

“Youth V Gov”, directed by Christi Cooper, tells the story of the teen climate case,
filed in 2015 in Eugene Federal Court. It features the plaintiffs who now range in age from 14 to 26. Eugene native, Kesley Juliana, is named in Juliana V. United States.

The lawsuit seeks to make the government acknowledge its role in perpetuating climate change and to reverse its course so the next generation can have a liveable future.

Settlement negotiations in the case failed last fall. Now, the plaintiffs hope they’ll get to make their constitutional arguments in court.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Arts & Culture Juliana vs. United Statesclimate lawsuit
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald