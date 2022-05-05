© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A consoling master work in a time of loss

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM PDT
ECC_Season-Artwork_Hult-Center_Brahms_2100x700-640x400.jpg
Eugene Concert Choir

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, the Eugene Concert Choir will perform Brahms Requiem at the Silva Concert Hall of the Hult Center. It’s the first time the full choir and orchestra will perform since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

KLCC’s Rachael McDonald spoke with Diane Retallack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Eugene Concert Choir, and Marketing Director Michelle Ferguson. She asked Diane why they’re performing this piece.

Information on tickets at hultcenter.org.

Tags

Arts & Culture Eugene Concert ChoirHult CenterBrahms
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
See stories by Rachael McDonald