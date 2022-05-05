A consoling master work in a time of loss

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, the Eugene Concert Choir will perform Brahms Requiem at the Silva Concert Hall of the Hult Center. It’s the first time the full choir and orchestra will perform since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

KLCC’s Rachael McDonald spoke with Diane Retallack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Eugene Concert Choir, and Marketing Director Michelle Ferguson. She asked Diane why they’re performing this piece.

Information on tickets at hultcenter.org.