Eugene Y gets $1-million dollar challenge grant for new facility

The Eugene Family YMCA is getting closer to its fundraising goal for a new $47.6 million dollar facility. They hope a challenge gift of one million dollars will be matched by community donations in the next few weeks.

Danielle Uhlhorn is the Y’s chief development officer. She says the community phase of the fundraiser recently reached $3 million.

She says she’s confident they can meet the match from the Tykeson Family Foundation with community support.

“We’re super grateful that the Tykesons were committed to this project,” Uhlhorn said. “They gave early on in the campaign a few years ago. And after seeing the work that our Y did in response to the pandemic in offering free childcare they were especially inspired to ensure that this fundraising was complete.”

The Y has also received state funding and other contributions, including from hundreds of community members.

The Y plans to break ground on the 75,000 square foot facility this summer and open in December 2023.

The Eugene Family YMCA says it’s new facility will serve thousands more community members and eliminate inefficient or unusable spaces. It’s current building is 50,000 square feet.

● A fully ADA-accessible, flexible floor plan that can change as needed

● Activity centers for academic tutoring, maker spaces and learning labs

● A teaching kitchen for families and individuals to gain nutritional knowledge

● An expanded Health & Wellness Center that includes an indoor track and cycle room

● An expanded Aquatics Center to teach youth safety skills, support rehabilitation and preventative care, and a splash pad for introducing water to toddlers

● The addition of critical programs like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s support, and Falls Prevention

● The highest level of seismic standards so the building can be re-purposed as a shelter after a devastating earthquake