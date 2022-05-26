© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Kalapuya's relationship to native plants focus of new mural

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT
KalapuyaMural_BToxics01.jpg
Photo provided by Lisa Arkin of Beyond Toxics.
Mural artist and designer, Susan Applegate, at work.

A new mural is underway that will show Oregon’s original Indigenous residents, the Kalapuya people, harvesting and using native plants.

The 64-foot long mural depicts Native people gathering camas and other plants. It was done in consultation with Kalapuya elder, Esther Stutzman.

Susan Applegate is the designer and artist, who’s putting the mural on the east side of the Dr. Edwin Coleman Junior Community Center.

“The community should know that these are just not weeds or something, but they had special relationship with the people, special meaning," she told KLCC. "It also informs the general population about the people who lived here before white settlement.”

The mural, titled “Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya” will be done ahead of a July 9th honoring ceremony featuring songs, stories, and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. It’s part of a larger project sponsored by Beyond Toxics and the Friendly Area Neighbors Equity Action Team.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Arts & Culture
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content