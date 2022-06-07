New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10).

“Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Emily Proudfoot is the City of Eugene's principal landscape architect. She's been working on the Downtown Riverfront park project since 2017.

The new park encompasses three acres along the river and on the former EWEB utility operations yard. It includes public art, native plants, and decks to view the river. Proudfoot said it feels very civic.

“People told us they wanted an urban riverfront park,” she said. “But, I think, this is very Eugene, developed in balance with conservation and habitat enhancements at the river. And, I think we’ve done that really well.”

This park will host a free fan festival during the World Track & Field Championships next month.

“There will be a big watch screen for folks,” Proudfoot said. “And then, they’ll be lots of booths and foods and sponsorships and entertainment. Main stage will actually be under this art pavilion here. And, yeah, look for a couple of weeks of free activities for your whole family and visitors. It should be pretty exciting.”

1 of 4 — benchview.jpg The new riverfront park is just to the east of the former EWEB headquarters on three acres along the Willamette River. Rachael McDonald 2 of 4 — river reflection.jpg The art pavilion SubSupra is a striking feature of the new Downtown Riverfront park. The shiny stainless steel ribbons reflect the river. Rachael McDonald 3 of 4 — River_art_steamplant view.jpg Looking east at the SubSupra art pavilion with the steamplant in the distance. Rachael McDonald 4 of 4 — Iris.jpg Lots of native plants are part of the landscaping at the downtown riverfront park. Rachael McDonald

The community is invited to the grand opening of the Downtown Riverfront park on Friday with celebrations all weekend.

The weekend celebration will begin at 10 a.m Friday, with speeches by Mayor Lucy Vinis and City Manager Sarah Medary as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Harmonic Laboratory and City of Eugene will be presenting special Artistic Encounters programming throughout the weekend. All performances are free to the public and will run from 12 – 1 p.m. on Friday, 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday and 12 – 1 p.m. on Sunday under the new art pavilion, SubSupra.

Food will be available for purchase from local favorites including: Most Wanted Espresso, O’my Mini Donuts, Sweetbay Shave Ice and Sling-in Weiner.

Funding for the Downtown Riverfront Park development comes from the 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond , Urban Renewal Agency funds and Public Works capital funds. Ongoing maintenance of the park is being funded by the 2018 Parks and Recreation Levy .

