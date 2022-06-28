© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
VLT and live performances prepare to take the stage again this summer

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM PDT
VLT_Exterior_JBaker.jpg
Jessica Ruth Baker
/
VLT
Exterior of the Very Little Theatre in Eugene, as seen June 21, 2022.

The pandemic dropped the curtain on a popular musical planned for Eugene audiences more than two years ago. Now, the Very Little Theatre is bringing the show back, in a greatly-renovated space.

Jessica Ruth Baker is VLT’s interim executive director. She told KLCC that “Little Women the Musical” was canceled on its opening night in March 2020. Since then, in-person stage performances were halted for nearly two and a half years.

LW Reh. Russell Dyball.jpg
Russell Dyball
/
VLT
Diego Millan (left) and Sabrina Gross (right) rehearse a scene from the upcoming VLT production of "Little Women the Musical."

“It has been very hard for us that we haven’t been able to do in-person performances since the beginning of the pandemic, simply because that’s been our bread and butter for 93 years,” said Baker.

Baker added that VLT is excited to see audiences coming back in person, finally.

“We’ve been so thrilled by the engagement that we have seen from our community over the past few years. Every single one of those things reminds us that we have the community here with us.”

Baker said VLT innovated with virtual shows and performances in a parking lot. And the re-set allowed them to do a $1.7 million renovation to its 72-year-old theater.

When the curtain rises again on “Little Women” on August 5th, most renovations will be complete.

Brian Bull
