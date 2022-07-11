© 2022 KLCC

A renewed Oregon Country Fair sees attendance hit its weekend cap

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM PDT
The "hot tub" broadcast site for KLCC's booth at the Oregon Country Fair.

After some setbacks dealt by the pandemic, the Oregon Country Fair resumed operations this year at capped capacity.

Organizers say the 53rd observance drew 30,000 people to the fairgrounds in Veneta. Typically, the Oregon Country Fair draws between 45,000 to 50,000 attendees, but ticket sales were limited to 30,000 for the weekend.

Altogether, there were 17 stages of live entertainment, 300 craft booths, and 80 food booths this year. The 2023 Oregon Country Fair is slated for July 14-16.

